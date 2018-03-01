Watch Rebel Wilson Talk Stunt Work In Never-Before-Seen Pitch Perfect 3 Clip

The 37-year-old added, "The stunt coordinator, Jennifer, said I was tougher than Tom Cruise. Maybe I've got a career as an action woman."

All jokes aside, producer Max Handelman says that having Wilson's character get physical was all part of the plan.

"We were excited about the idea of literally making the Bellas action heroes, especially Fat Amy."

And that they did! In the hilariously entertaining flick, Wilson not only fights off villains, but she completes a 20 foot free-fall jump alongside her co-star, Anna Kendrick.

"It was so much fun," Wilson revealed during an interview with Seth Meyers last year. "I did my own stunts and I fight off a lot of bad guys in the film when the rest of the Bellas get kidnapped. It was really cool."

While Wilson isn't one to gloat about her hours spent in the gym, her co-stars were blown away by the dedication.

"I am so impressed by Rebel's bravery at all times," Elizabeth Banks said in the clip. "In this movie, she's been training and she's been so brave and just so game to go for it."