Here's Every Workout Alicia Vikander Did to Prepare for Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander is revealing how she transformed into Lara Croft.

The actress, who spent months preparing for her role in the upcoming action-packed Tomb Raider movie, is sharing all of the training she did for the film with E! News' Sibley Scoles.

"I did a lot of months of training, not only cycling but...MMA training, I did some boxing, climbing, swimming...I lifted more weights than I've ever done in my life," Vikander shares in the video above. "I loved that it was integrated that she was a very physical being, in the beginning of the story she trains MMA, she works partly as a bicycle courier in London."