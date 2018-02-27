Brandon Flynn Reacts to Passionate PDA Pics With Sam Smith

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn packed on the PDA in London over the weekend.

The "Stay With Me" singer and 13 Reasons Why star were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while spending time in London's Soho neighborhood with Sam's sister, Lily Smith.

By Tuesday, after photos of the couple's kiss appeared online, the passionate pics had been turned into memes. "Congratulations to Sam Smith on what looks like his first ever kiss," one meme reads.

In response to the meme, Brandon commented on Instagram with a "loudly crying face" emoji. Brandon also appears to have liked the Instagram post as well!