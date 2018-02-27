Brandon Flynn Reacts to Passionate PDA Pics With Sam Smith

BACKGRID
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 12:30 PM
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn packed on the PDA in London over the weekend.
The "Stay With Me" singer and 13 Reasons Why star were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while spending time in London's Soho neighborhood with Sam's sister, Lily Smith.
By Tuesday, after photos of the couple's kiss appeared online, the passionate pics had been turned into memes. "Congratulations to Sam Smith on what looks like his first ever kiss," one meme reads.
In response to the meme, Brandon commented on Instagram with a "loudly crying face" emoji. Brandon also appears to have liked the Instagram post as well!
It seems as though Sam and Brandon are spending some time off together in the singer's hometown.
"I love London so much. Nothing like home x," Sam tweeted on Sunday. Meanwhile, Brandon, who was born in Miami, appears to be a little cold. He shared a pic of himself in London on Tuesday with the caption, "F--king Freezing [camera emoji] @samsmithworld."
These PDA pics have surfaced two months after Sam and Brandon made their romance Instagram official. Sam was also included in Brandon's post of his "favorite things of 2017" on January 1.
At the end of January, Sam took the stage to perform at the 2018 Grammys and was spotted dancing with Brandon at Shinola Audio and Mark Ronson's after-party.
The day after, the pair was photographed showing more PDA while on a walk in New York City.
NYC is where the couple was first spotted together in the fall of 2017.
