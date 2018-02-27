10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 11:37 AM
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
A Wrinkle in Time premiered Monday night, but there was nary a wrinkle in fabric in sight.
Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling brought their red carpet A-game, shining in celestial style. Of course, did we expect anything less? Keeping with the sci-fi fantasy theme, other celebrities also arrived in similar motifs and details.
For instance, Issa Rae—outfitted in head-to-toe sunshine yellow—channeled angelic vibes with a crown braid halo, while Tessa Thompson looked perfectly poised in her beaded blue frock, a visual interpretation of the night sky. However, it was her pink pout and bedazzled clutch featuring a crescent moon that really brought the ensemble together.
Not all the celebrities paid tribute to the galactic theme, but their looks were just as enchanting and featured details you probably missed.
Oprah's beauty look was impeccable: Her eye pigments perfectly matched her dress. To keep the look from appearing too dark, she wore gold-framed glasses that not only brightened up her face but—yep, you guessed it—perfectly matched with the metallic embellishment on her dress and shoes.
Though the mother-daughter duo could be practically twins, the younger beauty, in a subdued black ensemble, let her mom literally shine (in red sequined Michael Kors Collection) on her big night.
The This Is Us star went for galactic-chic, in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation with organza appliqués and crystal star motifs.
From the fit of the dress, to the flawless makeup, to the hair with not a strand out of a place—Mindy has never looked better!
Who is the 14-year-old's stylist? Because throwing a PJ-inspired slip tank over a fully beaded ballgown is just plain genius.
The Michael Kors Collection strapless floral gown is beautiful, but paired with satin pink boots? Game over—the Blackish star wins.
Everyone stop what they are doing! The actress-singer broke from her typical black-and-white ensembles to wear Wolk Morais in a very hot shade of pink.
Move over, crown braids! Halo braids will be everywhere come Coachella.
