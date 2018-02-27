Toni Braxton Flashes Engagement Ring From Birdman: "He Did Well"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Toni Braxton, Ring

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Toni Braxton is showing off her engagement ring!

Last week, the singer confirmed her engagement to rapper Birdman in a teaser for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values. "I have an announcement to make," she shared with her family. "I'm engaged!"

On Tuesday, Toni appeared on ITV1's Loose Women and flashed her gorgeous diamond ring with the co-hosts. "We hear congratulations are in order," the co-hosts said to Toni.

"Oh what are you talking about? What do you mean?" Toni joked as she pretended to play with her hair and scratch her face, showing off the ring. "He did well, right?"

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman: See Her Massive Ring

"Thank you guys, I'm excited," Toni told the women as they congratulated her on the exciting news.

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

After news of their engagement broke last week, Birdman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and gushed over his fiancée.

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family…that's my love, my soldier, my life...she's my life. I love her to death," he told host Wendy Williams.

He went on to share that he and Toni have known each other for about 18 years and explained that their relationship "just happened."

Toni and Birdman made their public debut as a couple at the BET Awards in 2016.

Watch the video above to see Toni talk about her engagement and open up about her childhood and struggle with Lupus.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Toni Braxton , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sam Smith, Brandon Flynn, Kissing

Brandon Flynn Reacts to Passionate PDA Pics With Sam Smith

Barbra Streisand, Samantha, Sammie

Barbra Streisand Had Her Beloved Dog Samantha Cloned

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Love Story: How It Changed the Singer Forever

Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie: How the USA Series Honors the Real People Involved

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Kelly Tran, Rachelo Wood

Evan Rachel Wood and Kelly Tran Play Guess Who: #MeToo: "Sexual Assault Is Not a Game"

Camila Cabello, Made in Miami

15 Things We Learned Watching Camila Cabello's Made in Miami

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -