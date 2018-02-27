Uma Thurman Wants Justice for Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Assault

Earlier this month, Thurman told The New York Times Weinstein "attacked" her in his suite at the Savoy Hotel in London.

"It was such a bat to the head," she told the newspaper. "He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."

Thurman claimed Weinstein sent her a bouquet of yellow roses after the alleged incident along with a note that read "You have great instincts."

In addition, she told the newspaper the two got into an argument over a script during a meeting in Weinstein's hotel room in Paris. She said that Weinstein, wearing a bathrobe, led her to a steam room. When Thurman asked Weinstein what he was doing, she claimed he became "very flustered and mad and he jumped and ran out."