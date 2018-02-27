Uma Thurman Wants Justice for Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Assault

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uma Thurman addressed her assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

After Seth Meyers congratulated the actress on her performance in the Broadway show The Parisian Woman, he applauded her for speaking out against the disgraced producer in an interview with The New York Times

"Well, you've got to be a citizen and you can't leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves," she told the host. "There's no one I wish to get due process more than him."

Watch the video to see Thurman's full interview with Meyers and weigh in on Weinstein.

Uma Thurman Shares Dramatic Footage From Kill Bill Stunt Gone Wrong

Earlier this month, Thurman told The New York Times Weinstein "attacked" her in his suite at the Savoy Hotel in London.

"It was such a bat to the head," she told the newspaper. "He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."

Thurman claimed Weinstein sent her a bouquet of yellow roses after the alleged incident along with a note that read "You have great instincts."

In addition, she told the newspaper the two got into an argument over a script during a meeting in Weinstein's hotel room in Paris. She said that Weinstein, wearing a bathrobe, led her to a steam room. When Thurman asked Weinstein what he was doing, she claimed he became "very flustered and mad and he jumped and ran out."

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for Weinstein said the two had a "strong relationship" but acknowledged that the producer made an "awkward pass" at her 25 years ago. 

"Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets," the spokerson stated. "However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details. There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein's awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to 'why' Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together."

Uma Thurman, Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Furthermore, Ilona Herman, a makeup artist, told The New York Times Thurman later told her that Weinstein threatened to derail the star's career.

In a statement to The New York Times, Weinstein denied through a spokesperson trying to threaten her prospects. He did acknowledge her accounts in the steam room and described their working relationship as "flirtatious and fun." The statement also said. "he immediately apologized."

In addition, Thurman claimed she told Quentin Tarantino about the Savoy incident and that he eventually confronted Weinstein. She said Weinstein later gave her a "half-assed apology."

While working with Tarantino and Weinstein on Kill Bill, Thurman said Tarantino pressured her into performing a car stunt for the film—one that left her with a "permanently damaged neck" and "screwed-up knees."

Thurman shared a video of her performing the stunt on Instagram earlier this month. While she described the incident as "negligent to the point of criminality,"  in the caption of the video, she also wrote that she did not think it was "with malicious intent."  In addition, she wrote that Tarantino was "deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event." She also claimed he gave her the footage years later so she could expose it.

In an interview with Deadline, Tarantino described the incident as "one of the biggest regrets of my life." 

However, Thurman also wrote that Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and Weinstein were "solely responsible" for the cover up of the footage.

"They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress," she wrote in part of the caption. "The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity."

In another statement to E! News, Weinstein's spokesperson said "Harvey had tremendous affection" for Thurman but that he denied the allegations.

"He did not give instructions to destroy the vehicle or orchestrate a cover-up and this is the first time he has learned that Ms. Thurman had any issues regarding the handling of her accident," part of the statement read. "In fact, she continued working with Mr. Weinstein on three more films, including The War with Grandpa, which was scheduled to be released this year." 

The spokesperson added, "Ms. Thurman has reported in the past that that Mr. Weinstein personally came on set during the filming of the scene where she was being buried alive, concerned with her well-being, he demanded that they reconfigure the shot to her approval so that she felt more comfortable. We understand that members of the production team have stated to individuals in the media that Mr. Weinstein had nothing to do with the aftermath of the crash.  Mr. Weinstein wishes Ms. Thurman would have spoken to him at the time to express her concerns and would like for her to provide any additional details so that he can assist in closing and repairing this chapter of her life."

In a statement to E! News, Bender also said he "deeply regret that Uma suffered the pain she has;" however, the Kill Bill producer also said he "never hid anything from Uma or anyone else" and that he didn't participate in "any cover up of any kind"—adding that he "never would."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Uma Thurman , Harvey Weinstein , Top Stories , Apple News , Seth Meyers , Late Night
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Vogue India

Kim Kardashian Tells Vogue India What She Loves and Hates About Her Family

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Reunites With Midwife Who Helped Deliver Princess Charlotte

Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With a Special Dedication to His Son Billy

Jennifer Lawrence, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Horrible Ass Boil"

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

Justin Sylvester, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Brings Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester to Tears While Connecting to His Late Friend: Watch the Emotional Video

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick

The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -