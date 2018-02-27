Kate Middleton Reunites With Midwife Who Helped Deliver Princess Charlotte

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton spotted a familiar face in the crowd today.

The expectant royal stepped out on Tuesday looking beautiful in a blue Jenny Packham overcoat and matching dress for a day dedicated to celebrating nurses. To start, she paid a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, of which she is the new royal patron.

The visit included quite a serendipitous personal moment for the expectant mother when she crossed paths with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who is understood to have assisted with the birth of Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, and reportedly her firstborn, Prince George Dunkley-Bent was photographed among the midwives when the couple debuted their second little one.

Well, it seems the future mother of three never forgets a face because she embraced the professor upon seeing her in the group and the two excitedly chatted.