Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Apologizes to Lala Kent for Calling Randall Emmett "Fat"

In under two years, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Lala Kent went from lovers to friends to enemies—not uncommon transitions for staff members at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur. But, after Kent began dating film and television producer Randall Emmett, her friendship with Kennedy began to sour, as he confessed he'd "loved her" and called Emmett a "fat Rolls Royce."

Last week, on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kent said she'd recently realized that Kennedy adds "nothing" to her life. Kennedy hadn't seen the interview, but when he appeared on the same show Monday night, he publicly apologized to his former best friend.

"You know, it's just always hard reliving the show and seeing it come out again. Some people can't handle it as much. But, you know, do I apologize towards what I said about her man? Absolutely. I'm trying to grow up a little bit and I won't be saying those things in the future," Kennedy said. "Hopefully we can mend broken bridges. If not...whatever. I've still got my girl."