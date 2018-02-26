The Bachelor Recap: Fantasy Not-So-Sweet

Oh hello, we're just here recovering from last night's Women Tell All in which the Women. Told. All.

It was a bit jarring to jump back into the season, even if it was for the fantasy suite episode, and even if it was to watch Arie graduate from "I love that" to "I love you." Twice-ish. He said "I love you" once, and then the second time, he switched it up to "I'm not falling, I am." (Though he did make the "I love you" official later on.)

That's right, Ben Higgins copier Arie Luyendyk Jr. officially said "I love you" to two women, but not three, which is why our favorite taxidermist Kendall had to say goodbye. We feel there are greener pastures or deader rats or whatever ahead for Kendall, which is why we're not too sad for her.