iZombie Returns and Someone Is Very Distractingly Naked

iZombie is finally, finally back, and a lot of things probably happened in tonight's season four premiere.

When last we left our favorite zombie show, the world had been let in on the zombie secret, and Seattle became the zombie capital, happy to keep the zombies contained as long as everyone else agreed to donate their brains when they died.

It seemed like a good plan, so what we're guessing is that everything went great and everyone was happy in tonight's premiere. We can't tell you for sure, because we were just so distracted by the fact that Ravi got his zombie period and was extremely naked.