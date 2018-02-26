Selena Quintanilla Performed Her Last Concert 23 Years Ago Today

Selena Quintanilla performed at a record-breaking sold-out show at the Huston Astrodome on February 26, 1995, but it would ultimately be her last live performance. She was shot and killed on March 31, 1995.

The "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" star was just shy of 24 and this concert meant so much more for her than many knew, this was her dream.

"Because performing here has always been a dream for me, at the Houston Astrodome," the singer said during an interview hours before the concert. "Because I remember, I can't even recall the year, but I must have around 15 years old and Michael Jackson was here having his concert. And I thought how crazy, to be here in such a large venue and to be able to fill it. And I said to myself, ‘One day I'll be there.' And look, we're here."