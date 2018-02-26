Alicia Silverstone and Husband Christopher Jarecki Split

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki have officially separated, E! News can exclusively report.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's rep shared in a statement.

Silverstone and Jarecki share one child together, 6-year-old son Bear Blue Jarecki.

The now-exes wed in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, Calif. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together.