Eric Dane Responds to Rebecca Gayheart's Filing for Divorce

Feb. 26, 2018

Shortly after Rebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane, the Grey's Anatomy star has filed a response. 

E! News has learned that the 45-year-old actor filed for divorce on Feb. 23.

He seems to be on the same page as his 46-year-old ex. According to TMZ, Dane filed for both joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters Billie ,7, and Georgia, 6. Gayheart did the same when she filed for divorce earlier this month. The media outlet also claimed he supported the Beverly Hills90210 star's request for spousal support and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

In a joint statement to E! News, the former couple confirmed their commitment to stay friends and co-parent their children. 

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the two said. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

Rebecca Gayheart Photographed for the First Time After Filing for Divorce From Eric Dane

Gayheart also opened up about this difficult time on social media.

"There is so much power in staying calm when everything around you is blowing up," she wrote on Instagram. "Not easy to do but worth the effort . The best part ....my kids are calmer and have less anxiety when I stay calm and grounded . Working on my super powers!"

She also thanked her followers for their "kind, encouraging words."

The former couple married in 2004 and faced several challenges throughout their time together. Last year, Dane stepped away from the TNT series The Last Ship to focus on his battle with depression. He also checked himself into a treatment facility in 2011 to get off a pain medication he was prescribed due to a sports injury.

"We've all made mistakes," he told People at the time. "My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca."

In addition, a nude video of Dane, Gayheart and Kari Ann Peniche appeared on Gawker in 2009. According to CBS News, the two sued Gawker and the media outlet agreed to take the video down.

Before tying the knot, Gayheart was charged with vehicular manslaughter in 2011.

