NeNe Leakes Thinks Half of the Current Real Housewives of Atlanta Should Lose Their Peaches

by Billy Nilles | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:43 PM

NeNe Leakes is putting her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars on blast!

The always outspoken Bravolebrity stopped by for a chat with E! News the morning after Sunday's explosive episode, which saw Porsha Williams and forever Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton nearly come to blows before Porsha left Barcelona early, and she did not hold back when it came to her cast mates. 

"Honey, I don't have an executive seat at Bravo, but if I did, half of this cast would be gone," she admitted, dropping a bomb that's sure to make waves among her co-workers. "Trust me. I would not have them here working."

NeNe's admission came as she advocated for her pal Marlo, who's been appearing on the series in some capacity since season four (never forget her insane South Africa moment with Sheree Whitfield where the two had a shouting match in complete gibberish), to pick up a peach one day in the future and finally find herself a part of the main cast.

"I've always said I think she deserves a peach. Now, I don't think the whole cast was supportive of her having a peach until me and her fell out. When we fell out, then they were all the way here for her having a peach and taking pictures with her and hanging out with her. Then when we got back cool again, now they're all like all over the place," she said, laughing. "No, listen, Marlo's super funny, she's a great addition to the show. I don't care if she has a peach, if she stays a friend of the show, she's being seen a lot. I think she's OK. But I thought she deserved it."

As NeNe explains it, some of these Friends are pulling more weight than the main women taking in a bigger paycheck. "The reason why is there are people being paid on this show who need to be a friend to the show. And they need to spread that check around to somebody who's really bringing something to the show," she said. "These folks getting these big checks who really don't need them, I would spread them around to some of the friends on the show who bring the drama. Or demote some of these people to friends. You know who I'm talking about."

So, who does she have in mind? She's not saying—yet. "There's a lot of girls I would not give a peach back to, but the moment I start naming them is the moment I have an argument with everybody on the cast because they swear that you are trying to stop them from eating," she said, referencing Porsha's issue with her earlier in the season over a similar comment. "No honey, you're stopping yourself when you're boring." Bloop!

For more from NeNe, including her thoughts on Porsha's new friendship with Kim Zolciak-Biermann as well as a status update on her own relationship with Porsha, be sure to check out the videos above.

Which of her co-stars do you think she'd like to see give up their peach? Sound off in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

