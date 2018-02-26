NeNe Leakes Thinks Half of the Current Real Housewives of Atlanta Should Lose Their Peaches

As NeNe explains it, some of these Friends are pulling more weight than the main women taking in a bigger paycheck. "The reason why is there are people being paid on this show who need to be a friend to the show. And they need to spread that check around to somebody who's really bringing something to the show," she said. "These folks getting these big checks who really don't need them, I would spread them around to some of the friends on the show who bring the drama. Or demote some of these people to friends. You know who I'm talking about."

So, who does she have in mind? She's not saying—yet. "There's a lot of girls I would not give a peach back to, but the moment I start naming them is the moment I have an argument with everybody on the cast because they swear that you are trying to stop them from eating," she said, referencing Porsha's issue with her earlier in the season over a similar comment. "No honey, you're stopping yourself when you're boring." Bloop!