Sofia Richie's Travel Essential Keeps Her From Breaking Out

Between the recycled air on the plane and stresses of traveling, getting to your romantic getaway or girls trip can get in the way of glowing skin.

Sofia Richie, a model with a near-perfect complexion and plenty of foreign trips with Scott Disick under her belt, has a solution.

"I fly with grape seed oil on my skin," she told E! News. "I would break out really bad."

The 19-year-old star revealed that after working years in the industry, applying this facial oil is the best beauty hack that she's learned from the pros. Although she didn't reveal the source, grape seed oil has built a solid reputation for its abundance of vitamin E and antioxidants. And, since it's lighter than jojoba and coconut oils, it works well for oily skin.