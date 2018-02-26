Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reuniting With Their Kids After the Olympics Will Make You Bawl

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 7:37 AM
Get the tissues ready!
Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer shared the heartwarming moments they reunited with their families after spending more than two weeks in Pyeongchang covering the Olympics.
In a segment that aired Monday morning, the four morning show stars talked about the difficulties of being separated from their children.
"Two weeks is the longest I've been away from Vale or Charlie," Guthrie said, referencing her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. "It was hard to say goodbye. I felt really emotional about it."
The group tried to prepare their kids for the big trip. Hotb, for instance, had her 1-year-old daughter Haley help her pack, and Guthrie tried to explain the 14-hour time difference to her little girl.
"I say, ‘Vale, it's sunny and it's nighttime there. I'm going to send my sun to you and you'll get it later today.' And she says, ‘OK, I'll send my moon to you, mommy.'"
????. Thx to @jennabhager for the awesome hand-me-down poppy top!!!! Xxx
A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on
Thankfully, the group was able to use FaceTime to communicate with their loved ones. Hotb FaceTimed with her daughter when the little one woke up and when she ate dinner. Still, the distance wasn't easy, especially when it came to missing major milestones.
"Just the other day, my mom sent me this video because we've been waiting for Haley to say mama," Kotb said. "I could cry just listening to her say that. Mama. Listening to my mom teaching her how to say mama is, like, it makes me want to bawl a thousand tears."
So, it should come as no surprise that their homecoming was an emotional one. Guthrie had plenty of kisses for her two children and husband Michael Feldman. Hotb also couldn't wait to give her partner Joel Schiffman a smooch and hear Haley call her mama. Roker was also excited to see his wife Deborah Robert and their son Nicholas at the airport, and Dryer, who had spent much of the Olympics in her hotel room due to the flu, immediately gave her 1-year-old son Calvin and husband Brian Fichera a squeeze.
Watch the video to see the sweet reunions.
Welcome home, everyone!
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
