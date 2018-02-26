Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reuniting With Their Kids After the Olympics Will Make You Bawl

Get the tissues ready!

Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer shared the heartwarming moments they reunited with their families after spending more than two weeks in Pyeongchang covering the Olympics.

In a segment that aired Monday morning, the four morning show stars talked about the difficulties of being separated from their children.

"Two weeks is the longest I've been away from Vale or Charlie," Guthrie said, referencing her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. "It was hard to say goodbye. I felt really emotional about it."

The group tried to prepare their kids for the big trip. Hotb, for instance, had her 1-year-old daughter Haley help her pack, and Guthrie tried to explain the 14-hour time difference to her little girl.

"I say, ‘Vale, it's sunny and it's nighttime there. I'm going to send my sun to you and you'll get it later today.' And she says, ‘OK, I'll send my moon to you, mommy.'"