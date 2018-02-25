9 Most Memorable Moments of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

The 2018 Winter Olympics is about to come to a close...

Team USA has walked away with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, which amounts to 23 medals in total. Norway grabbed the most amount of medals, 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze.

While everyone loves a good medal count, it's what happened on the road to the podium—the trials, tribulations, failures, flubs and wins— that had the most people talking during the Games.

From Mirai Nagasu's history-making triple axel to Chloe Kim's "hangry" gold medal to Nathan Chen's roller coaster comeback on ice, the Winter Olympics had some majorly inspiring moments during the Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.