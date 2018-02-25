Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett Unite at Monster Jam Despite Marital Problems

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 11:30 AM

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett were all smiles as they treated their two kids to a fun family day out on Saturday, days after the reality star stated she and her husband were having marital problems again.

The Kendra on Top couple, who chronicled their marriage woes on TV and also weathered a 2014 scandal involving alleged cheating by the former NFL player, brought son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4, to the Monster Jam event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The group posed for photos together as they arrived and rode vehicles inside the venue.

Kendra had talked about her and Hank's relationship in an Instagram post on Wednesday, responding to a tabloid report that suggested she was "faking" a "marriage crisis" in a bid to secure another season for her show.

"How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense," she said. "Yes we are having issues." 

"My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank," she added.

Photos

Celebs Bring Kids to 2018 Monster Jam

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

At the Monster Jam event, other celebs were also spotted with their kids.

The list included Chris Pratt and ex Anna Faris' son JackJosh Duhamel and ex Fergie's son Axl.

