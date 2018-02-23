Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

The DNA results are in and secrets are about to come out!
On tonight's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers finally learned the results of Sugar Bear's DNA test that could confirm if he truly is Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's biological father.
So what are the results? They may completely surprise you.
"The results were inconclusive," Sugar Bear's wife Jennifer Lamb revealed in the final moments of this evening's show. "The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn't tell if you were her father or not."
"I am the father!" Sugar Bear shouted. "I don't need no damn piece of paper telling me."
Ultimately, the DNA test caused one of the biggest arguments fans have ever seen between the couple. In fact, Sugar Bear had no idea Jennifer went ahead and filed paperwork for the test.
"We had to make sure she was blood. During mediation, you're going to be hit with child support," Jennifer explained. "That's money that is going to come from both of us. I went behind your back to protect you."
She added in a previous episode, "I'm trying to figure out if Alana is Mike's daughter. I'm just trying to make sure because June is not trustworthy. She has four different kids by four different daddies, and we gotta make sure this is the right daddy for the right baby...I do feel bad about doing the DNA test without letting Mike know. But I sure in the hell ain't paying child support for a kid that's not Mike's."
Sugar Bear, however, saw it in a different way.
"We don't need no damn DNA test. I mean, I thought we was in this together," he shared. "Why would you go behind my back and do this and not even tell me?" Something tells us we haven't heard the end of this test.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.