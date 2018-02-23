Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

The DNA results are in and secrets are about to come out!

On tonight's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers finally learned the results of Sugar Bear's DNA test that could confirm if he truly is Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's biological father.

So what are the results? They may completely surprise you.

"The results were inconclusive," Sugar Bear's wife Jennifer Lamb revealed in the final moments of this evening's show. "The DNA samples were corrupted so they couldn't tell if you were her father or not."

"I am the father!" Sugar Bear shouted. "I don't need no damn piece of paper telling me."