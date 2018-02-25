The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Conspiracy Surrounding the Case

Combs called the theory that he commissioned Tupac's murder, as proposed by Kading in his 2011 book, "pure fiction and completely ridiculous." According to Kading, Orlando Anderson's uncle, Crips member Duane "Keffe D" Keith Davis, told police in 2008 that he was sitting in the passenger seat of the white Cadillac from which the fatal shots were fired. He said Anderson shot at the BMW from his perch in the backseat of the Cadillac, and Combs ordered the whole thing. (Keffe D had told the FBI in 1997 that his nephew wasn't involved.)

Also according to Kading's Murder Rap, Knight girlfriend "Theresa Swann" (an alias used in the book for her protection) had said Knight gave her $13,000 to give to his associate Wardell "Poochie" Fouse, and tell him in no uncertain terms that he wanted Biggie dead. Several sources fingered Fouse as the trigger man, Kading wrote.

Poochie was shot and killed in July 2003 while riding his motorcycle in Compton, caught up in a feud between different Blood factions, according to police. The LA Times reported that Poochie's death made four of Knight's closest associates killed since 1997.

Asked in August 2003 if he feared for his own life, Knight told the Times at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, "I don't believe anyone is hunting me. But even if they were, so what?" "The only guarantee a man has in life is that you are born to die. I'm from the ghetto, where black men get killed every day."

Kading wrote that he was about to lay out his findings when higher-ups at the LAPD pulled him off the case in 2009. (Police told the LA Weekly in 2011 that the investigation into both murders was "active/ongoing.") He had been part of a police task force put together in 2006 to solve Biggie's killing, in no small part because Volletta Wallace had sued the city of Los Angeles for millions over her son's death.

No versions of her lawsuit named Suge Knight—who was in prison for violating probation on a previous assault charge when Biggie was killed and didn't get out until 2001—as a defendant. One of the first people named, however, seemingly thanks to a theory espoused by Richard Poole, was David Mack, a cop who had been investigated in the LAPD Rampart corruption scandal and who had ties to Knight, and associate Amir Muhammad, whom police also suspected at one point had pulled the trigger on Notorious B.I.G. Both men were dismissed from the complaint before it went to trial.

The city was ordered to pay Volletta Wallace, who along with Combs served as a producer on 2009's Notorious, $1.1 million in sanctions. Her original suit, filed in 2002, ended in a mistrial in 2005; she refiled in 2006 but agreed to withdraw the suit in 2010. The task force was subsequently disbanded.)