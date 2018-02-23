Watch Ricky Martin's Music Video "Fiebre" Ft. Wisin, Yandel

Ricky Martin just premiered his new song "Fiebre" Ft. Wisin and Yandel and its music video.

Yes, that's right, the dynamic duo is back!

The newly married singer decided on Puerto Vallarta as the location for his new music video.

And because the 46-year-old star never disappoints, this video is just as steamy as the song.

Martin will be honored this evening by closing the "Emirates Airlines Dubai Jazz Festival," where he'll be performing his greatest hits and also "Fiebre."

After Dubai, he's heading to Spain to promote his latest hit, and then returning to Las Vegas for his residency "ALL IN" at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino.