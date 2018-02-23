TV's Top Couple 2018: The Winner Is...

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wounded Love, Miray Daner, Boran Kuzum

Kanal D

Here in the midst of the Winter Olympics, it seems only fitting that TV's Top Couple is also bringing countries together. 

After a fierce battle with Arrow's Oliver and Felicity, 2018's winner is Hilal and Leon, from the Turkish series Wounded Love!

Also known as Vatanim Sensin or You Are My Country, the show takes place during the Turkish War of Independence in the 1910s and 1920s. Hilal and Leon, whose fans apparently don't need sleep, are played by Miray Daner and Boran Kuzum

You can watch them in action in the fan vid below! 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

While E! News hasn't yet heard back from the show's production company for an official response, star Boran Kuzum thanked fans for the win on Twitter, saying "You are crazy! :) @enews @eonlineTV Thank you for voting us from all around the world for Top TV Couple of 2018, and for your support!" 

Last year's Top Couple was also won by an international couple, Even and Isak from Norway's hit Skam, so clearly fans are hungry to celebrate love all over the world and it's honestly kind of a beautiful thing. 

So congratulations to Hilal and Leon, and may this win bring some new fans headed your way. 

Stay tuned for our next tournament, Alpha Male Madness, which celebrates TV's most beloved actors and launches in March. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News

Josh Duhamel Explains What "Unsolved" Is Really About

The Bachelor Women Tell All

What Did Arie Luyendyk Jr. Do?! The Bachelor's "Furious" Caroline Explains Why She Called Him Out

Watch Caroline Lunny Put Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Blast!

Yuki, Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor Winter Games: The Highs and Lows of ABC's Olympic Experiment

Jason Lewis Picks a Side in Ongoing "Sex and the City" Feud

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10

We Ranked the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Queens Based on Our First Impressions Alone

Mama June

Watch Mama June Break Down in Tears After Pumpkin's Surprise at the Doctor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -