We Ranked the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Queens Based on Our First Impressions Alone

Which queen seems to have the right amount of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown? Get to know the girls below and find out!

After taking a look at each of the queen's intro interviews released by the network, we decided we couldn't wait for March 22, so we started the competition now. You know what that means: It's time for a ranking!

VH1 has finally revealed the 14 new queens will duke it out for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar when RuPaul's Drag Race finally returns for its landmark 10th season next month. And while the new crop of hopefuls is diverse enough that there's a little something in the mix for everyone, not ever first impression is equal.

14. The Vixen This Chicago queen promises in her intro interview that she's "a showgirl, through and through," but admits she's worried about living up to the legacy of the Windy City queens who've come before her. Real talk: That blue wig is already a stumble out the gate.

13. Kameron Michaels This muscle queen from Nashville promises diversity in her intro interview. Henny, be careful of letting your mouth write checks that your drag can't cash. Just sayin'.

12. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo "My style is 'ghetto girl from Miami meets stripper pole,'" the drag daughter of Drag Race alum Alexis Mateo admits in her intro interview. Here's hoping the "twerk-a-holic" has some versatility to her look because, if not, we see her being on the receiving end of some harsh critiques from Michelle Visage.

11. Blair St. Clair This 22-year-old queen from Indianapolis who relies on inspiration from old Hollywood promises in her intro interview that there's more to her than just look. "I do a whole lot more than just put make-up on," she says. "I sing, I dance, I act, I sew. I do it all." But can she really? Stay tuned.

10. Asia O'Hara This Texas queen promises in her intro interview that she's a chameleon. Let's hope that means the wig on her head will change quickly because we're just not feeling it. However, we are feeling her declaration that season 10 will be "the most remarkable thing the LGBTQ community has ever seen." Bring it, girl!

9. Mayhem Miller We're gagging on the source of inspiration for the name Mayhem. Seriously, watch her intro interview to find out. We won't spoil it for you here. However, this look isn't exactly living up to the promise of "Dynasty...glamour" style. The jury's out on that one until we get a little more evidence.

8. Yuhua Hamasaki This self-described futuristic camp queen straight out of New York City says she's hit her glass ceiling in the Big Apple and wants more, but is already warning in her intro interview that she's abrasive. Another worry? The queen talks up her comedy skills, but didn't even make us chuckle once. Talk about a wasted opportunity!

7. Aquaria "I don't define drag. Drag is defined by me." This young NYC queen is certainly not lacking in confidence. Her mentorship from season four winner Sharon Needles is promising, but will she be able to back up the boasting in her intro interview when it comes time to enter the work room? We're on the fence.

6. Dusty Ray Bottoms "She's theatrical, she's dark, she's witchy," this NYC queen says of herself in her intro interview. "If you could take the rainbow and, if that was Dusty, she would outline every color in black." We've got a feeling her signature dotted eyebrow look will be a "love it or hate it" kind of thing, and we can't wait to see what camp Michelle Visage falls into.

5. Monet X Change The Bronx queen says in her intro interview that she wants to be most known for her "loveability and jolliness." She says she doesn't take life too seriously. Will that hurt her in the competition?

4. Eureka O'Hara Sidelined by injury in season nine, this plus-size queen is back and, as she says in her re-introduction interview, "phatter than ever. P-h-a-t! Pretty hot and tasty, baby." She has a leg up on the other queens thanks to her previous experience on the show. Can she rise to the occasion? "I'm going to have to dig into my big-ass bag of tricks and I'm gonna have to pull out some stunty-ass bulls--t to impress y'all out there." No pressure.

3. Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams We're living for this Albuquerque queen's incredible name and body positivity, but will the unrelenting kindness on display in her intro interview help or hurt her in the competition? Let's hope there's a little edge hiding somewhere in there.

2. Monique Heart The self-professed "heart of season 10" (get it?) explains in her intro interview that her style is a mix of "old meets new meets funk meets art." We're not sure what that means, but we're looking forward to finding out.