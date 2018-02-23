Lindsey Vonn Scatters Grandfather's Ashes Near Olympic Mountain

Lindsey Vonn honored her late grandfather Don Kildow by scattering his ashes near a downhill race mountain in PyeongChang.

According to the Associated Press (via NBC News) the 33-year-old ski racer spread the ashes on a rock near the men's downhill course before the first races.

"I know that it would mean a lot to him to be back here," she told the AP (per NBC News) about her grandfather, who served in the Army Corps of Engineers near PyeongChang during the Korean War. "A part of him is in South Korea always."

Being able to race in PyeongChang was "very special" to Vonn. The four-time Olympian said her grandfather was "excited" the 2018 Winter Games were held there and that he even told her stories about his time in South Korea.

While Vonn tried to take home the gold in the women's downhill in his honor, she ended up winning the bronze.

"I tried everything I could to win for him," she told the AP (per NBC News). I got a bronze, which to me, was very special and I think he'd be very proud of that."