Queer Eye's New Fab Five Treat 1 Lucky Netflix Employee to Their Services in This Delightful Featurette

If this doesn't make you want to check out Netflix's winning revival of Queer Eye, we don't know what will.

The streaming service just released a new video featuring the new Fab Five as they undertake a complete makeover one of Netflix's own, a member of company's IT Department (affectionately known as the Nerds). In the featurette, Bobby Berk (design expert), Antoni Porowski (food expert), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming expert), Tan France (fashion expert), and Karamo Brown (culture expert) work their magic on John Campbell in what amounts to a condensed version their typical formula.

Jonathan and Tan help to update his look, Bobby gives the whole department's work space a facelift, Antoni gives him some tips on how to best snack at work and Karamo helps bring John closer to his employees. Frankly, it's more heartwarming than it really has any right to be.