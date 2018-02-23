Will Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard Have The Bachelor's Next TV Wedding?

The wedding will be televised.

The Bachelor Winter Games got its fairy tale ending, and it was one no one saw coming, not even the producers. At the end of the World Tells All special, it was revealed that Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard began dating after they both left the show. Oh, and Benoit got down on one knee and asked Clare, whose previously appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

So does this mean we'll have another TV wedding to look forward to in The Bachelor's near-future?!