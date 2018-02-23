Will Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard Have The Bachelor's Next TV Wedding?

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 8:00 AM
The wedding will be televised.
The Bachelor Winter Games got its fairy tale ending, and it was one no one saw coming, not even the producers. At the end of the World Tells All special, it was revealed that Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard began dating after they both left the show. Oh, and Benoit got down on one knee and asked Clare, whose previously appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, to marry him. Of course, she said yes.
So does this mean we'll have another TV wedding to look forward to in The Bachelor's near-future?!
E! Entertainment
"You never know," Clare told E! News when we asked if they were open to having their wedding filmed by the franchise. "I didn't expect this. It's crazy, going through all the Bachelor shows, I never envisioned what this looked like. It's all just beautiful to me, how it ended up. So I couldn't even imagine what a Bachelor wedding would look like for us."
Just know we'd RSVP yes to that TV wedding, ABC!
While she couldn't imagine the entire wedding, Clare and Benoit, who appeared on The Bachelorette Canada, did have some ideas in mind for who could perform at their TV wedding. Press play on the video above to find out which superstar they're crossing their fingers for. (Hint: It's a past Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.)
To find out which other couples are still together after Winter Games' finale, check out our rundown of the relationships.
Were you surprised by Clare and Benoit's engagement? Would you want to see their wedding on TV?
