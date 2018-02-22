The Bachelor's Danielle Maltby and Big Brother's Paul Calafiore Open Up About Their Romance

As the saying goes: When you know, you know!

And when it comes to Danielle Maltby and Paul Calafiore, the pair knew early on that they had something special going on.

Close to a month after the reality stars made their relationship Instagram official, E! News caught up with the pair who opened up about their romance and decision to go public.

"We went back and fourth about it for a long time. We wanted it to be right. We didn't want people digging their fingers into it and interjecting opinions," Paul shared with E! News exclusively while supporting friends Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson at The Amazing Race finale party inside Hollywood's Dave & Busters. "I was a little worried about it because I knew people would have very strong opinions about me dating such a sweet, sweetheart. We totally wanted to do it our way. We wanted to enjoy it because we are definitely a little crazy about each other."

"We're so crazy about each other. He's my favorite person," Danielle added. "He's just such a good man."