Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear an Eye-Opening Beauty Look

Bright eyed and bushy tailed—that's exactly how Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and a slew of models looked while walking down the Fendi fall runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Of course, they had makeup maestro Peter Philips to prep them for the high-fashion event, but the trick behind this runway look is relatively easy and the perfect visual wake-me-up when you're just too tired to try.

The models appeared with very natural, minimal-looking makeup: matte skin, muted, neutral eyes with little to no liner. The brows were groomed and filled-in but far from bold, and there was a subtle rose-hued lip—all this, of course, let the pearlescent white pigment in the inner-corners of the eyes shine that much brighter.