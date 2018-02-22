Who's Oprah's Real Best Friend? Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres Battle It Out

We all watched Reese Witherspoon give that touching introduction in honor of her good pal Oprah's Winfrey's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes, but there's one person who thinks she maybe could have done a better job...

Ellen DeGeneres!

The talk show host chatted with Oprah on The Ellen Show where she admitted she thinks she's more of a best friend to the television mogul than Reese.

Of course—Oprah being Oprah—kindly asked, "But why do we have to have a better or a best [friend]?"

Ellen jokingly answered, "That's what I told her! But let's just acknowledge that I am the better friend."

However, before she could finish explaining, Reese popped out from backstage, yelling, "Wait!"

Photos

Audience Reactions to Oprah's Cecille B. DeMille Acceptance Speech

The two immediately began (fake) arguing back and forth, putting Oprah in the middle, before she finally quipped, "Why can't we all just be best friends?!"

She even went on to explain how her real bestie, Gayle King, is always happy when a new friend comes into the fold.

Well, apparently Oprah's words didn't register because Reese and Ellen still decided to battle it out for the title of "Oprah's Best Friend," playing a game of "Who Knows Oprah Best."

The two ladies had to answer questions about things like what high school superlative Oprah won, which coveted award she has yet to win and which TV show she starred on as a therapist in the '90s.

Find out who wins by launching the video above!

