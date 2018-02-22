BREAKING!

Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

She ready!

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m., the network announced Thursday. Categories and nominees will be shared at a later date.

Haddish follows previous hosts Adam DeVine (2017), Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (2016), Amy Schumer (2015), Conan O'Brien (2014), Rebel Wilson (2013), Russell Brand (2012), Jason Sudeikis (2011), Aziz Ansari (2010), Andy Samberg (2009) and Mike Myers (2008). Formerly focused on film, the show was rebranded in 2017 to recognize contributions made to television.

Winners are presented with the "golden popcorn" statue.

Haddish stars opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last O.G., premiering Apr. 3, and also shares the screen with Kevin Hart in Universal Pictures' Night School, premiering Sept. 28.

