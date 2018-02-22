Rachel McAdams' Relationship History: Relive Her Romances With Ryan Gosling, Michael Sheen and More

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Rachel McAdams

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel McAdams is about to be a mom!

In case you missed the big news, E! News can confirm the Hollywood star is pregnant and expecting her first child in 2018.

The news may come as a surprise to some fans who know the A-list star prefers to keep her private life private. In fact, Rachel has managed to keep many of her past relationships out of the public eye.

Whether dating a Hollywood actor or a successful behind-the-scenes man, Rachel wasn't one to showcase her boyfriend on red carpets or at public events. In this small town, however, fans were still able to witness a few aww-worthy moments with the special men who crossed her life.

As we celebrate Rachel's big news, we're taking a look back at our romantic history in our gallery below.

Photos

Rachel McAdams' Relationship History

Congratulations, Rachel, on your big news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ VG , Top Stories , Rachel McAdams
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Calvin Klein

Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Dazzle in Red, White and Blue for Calvin Klein

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant! Check Out More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Secret

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Turbulent Marriage: A History of Their Highs and Lows

Lou Diamond Phillips, Gracie Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips' Daughter Gracie Phillips Is a Model

Bella Giannulli, Lori Laughlin

Lori Loughlin Wouldn't Do a Family Reality Show: "We're Not That Exciting"

ESC: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel Makes an Unexpected Style Statement...With Her Hat

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear an Eye-Opening Beauty Look

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -