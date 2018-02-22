EXCLUSIVE!

Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 9:50 AM

Rachel McAdams is going to be a mom!

The Oscar nominee is pregnant, multiple sources tell E! News. A rep for McAdams could not be reached.

The actress has been keeping a low profile in recent months (she didn't attend Wednesday's premiere of Game Night), and she was last photographed at an airport in Toronto sporting a baggy jacket. 

McAdams has typically been very private about her personal life, but she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden in the summer of 2016, fanning speculation that the two were a couple. 

Though she has yet to personally confirm the baby news, McAdams revealed years ago that she was looking forward to becoming a mother. 

"Having a few [kids] would be great," she told People in 2009. Furthermore, she told the magazine, "My mom is a great inspiration to me...She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

Then, in 2015, Marie Claire also noted in an interview with the star that she'd like to have kids at some point. Well, that time has officially arrived!

Congratulations to the mom-to-be!

