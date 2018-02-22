Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Surprise Baby Shower With Her Besties

Snapchat
With only a few more months until baby no. 2 arrives, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her pregnancy with a surprise baby shower thrown by her besties.
The 32-year-old supermodel gave fans a sneak peek of the Wednesday night gathering on Snapchat.
"These are my best girlfriends on the planet," Teigen said in the clip. "I have a surprise baby shower. I love you guys."
She also shared the video on Instagram and tagged the members of her squad.
"Man. Aint nothing like girlfriends," she wrote. "Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back."
The Lip Sync Battle host received several presents from her friends, including a gift from maternity beauty and fashion brand Hatch Collection and a copy of the children's book Iggy Peck, Architect. She even received a Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 i-Type camera to document all of her little one's sweetest moments.
Teigen looked glamorous in a black ensemble, which she accessorized with hoop earrings and a Chanel moon and star brooch.
The proud mama revealed her pregnancy news in November by sharing a video of daughter Luna looking at Teigen's stomach and saying "baby." Ever since then, Teigen has continued to share her pregnancy journey with her followers. She confirmed she and husband John Legend are expecting a boy on Instagram back in January and said she's due in June on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
We can't wait until the little one arrives!