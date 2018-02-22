Netflix Losing Zootopia, Hitch, Safe Haven and More in March 2018

Disney
It's time to re-prioritize your queue, because on Thursday, Netflix announced which film and TV titles will be expiring in the month of March. In less than a week, movies including Hitch, Jaws, Memento, Safe Haven and Zootopia will no longer be available for streaming, while popular series including Archer, The Crazy Ones and The Killing will each be vanishing from its catalogue.
Here's the complete list of titles that are expiring in March 2018:
Leaving 3/1
Anastasia
Baby's Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
A Gang Story
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx
Leaving 3/4
Chloe
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6
The Finest Hours
Leaving 3/8
Victoria
Leaving 3/11/18
Believe
Glitch
Leaving 3/12
Standby
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving 3/13
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 3/14
Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 3/19
V/H/S: Viral
Leaving 3/20
Zootopia
Leaving 3/22
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving 3/24
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving 3/26
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Leaving 3/29
The Gates: Season 1
Leaving 3/30
Life in Pieces: Season 1
Leaving 3/31
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1
