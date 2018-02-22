Este Haim Calls Cheryl Cole After "Drunk" Antics at 2018 BRIT Awards

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 7:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole, 2018 BRIT Awards Telecast, GIF

YouTube

Este Haim phoned Cheryl Cole to clarify she has no beef with her after she was called out for allegedly acting drunk while photobombing the fellow singer's interview during the 2018 BRIT Awards.

As Cheryl and partner Liam Payne spoke to the host during the live telecast (about their sex life!), the Haim band member, seated behind them, winked, appeared to pretend to apply lip balm and mouthed "call me" at the camera, prompting many people on social media who did not recognize her to mistake her for a random intoxicated woman.

Este later clarified on Twitter she was "not drunk, just living my truth." On Thursday morning, she appeared on BBC Radio 1 and during the show, left a voicemail for Cheryl.

"Cheryl, hi, this is Este Haim calling. I'm in a band called Haim with my sisters. We- wait, before anything, congratulations on the baby. Big mazel," Este said, referring to Cole and Payne's 11-month-old son Bear.

"I happened to be sitting behind you last night at the BRIT Awards and had an amazing time. However, some people on the Internet are claiming that I may or may not have been, I dunno, thumb in my nose at the situation in front of me. That's an Americanism," she said. "But I just want to let you know, there's no beef."

Photos

BRIT Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Este also invited Cheryl to her band's show at Alexandra Palace in London on June 15.

"Big kiss. Lots of love. There's no beef," she continued. "We're all friends here. Big hug, big kisses, love you. Call me. I'll text you my number. Bye."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheryl Cole , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Twins, Max, Emme

Max and Emme Turn 10! See How Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Twins Are Growing Up

Candice Patton, The Flash

The Flash Finally Gives Iris Some Powers: See Candice Patton in Her Speedster Costume

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Is So Over Snapchat's Redesign

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Recent Statements: ''I've Clearly Made a Mistake...Many Mistakes''

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Says 2003 Groping Incident Spurred Hollywood Absence

Tiffany Haddish, The Carmichael Show

Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Rachel McAdams, Jamie Linden

7 Things to Know About Rachel McAdams' Boyfriend Jamie Linden

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -