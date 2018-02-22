Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie's Josh Duhamel Says Show Is About More Than Just Murder Cases

The murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. are about to be brought to light once again in USA's limited series Unsolved, but we're going to see a lot more than just the details of their murder cases.

Josh Duhamel, who plays Detective Greg Kading, tells E! News that while he did as much research on the cases as he could, but his interest in the story went a little deeper than just the facts.

"What I wanted to do and what I think they did a great job of was figuring out how and sort of unpacking what these families went through, losing these two," he says. "Yeah, they were great artists, but they were also sons...and they had a lot of people around them who truly loved them, and how that affected them. And not only that, but how it affected the people who were investigating it."