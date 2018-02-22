All the Details on Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From The Bachelor Winter Games' Benoit Beauséjour-Savard

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 8:30 PM
First comes love, then comes a proposal, then comes one very special engagement ring.
As Bachelor Nation viewers know all too well, finale night can sometimes indicate an engagement is coming for one lucky couple.
Tonight was no different as Clare Crawley received a romantic proposal from Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during The Bachelor: Winter Games' World Tells All special.
While fans are still cheering on the surprise moment, E! News is learning more about that stunning ring made by the one and only Neil Lane.
"I had something in mind and Neil Lane didn't have that one so he had to make a custom one on the spot because it was kind of a last minute decision for me even though I was thinking about it," Benoit shared with E! News after the taping. "The decision was made maybe one or two days ago."
ABC
And for those wondering if Clare approves of the bling, we have an answer. Spoiler alert: She's in love!
"He made this ring for me!" she shared with excitement. "It's everything I could have ever wanted. It's unreal."
During tonight's special, fans learned that Clare and Benoit secretly started dating off-camera after leaving the show. Benoit reached out after learning Clare had left. With help from FaceTime sessions, the pair fell in love leading to a memorable proposal.
"It really came out of nowhere," Benoit, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette Canada, told E! News. "Actually, we kind of knew there was something more after the show, maybe this old journey wasn't made for the two of us to make it work. But in the end, we're not dying, we're not disappearing after the show ends, so we talked and talked for hours and it's just been better and better from there. I just think she's the most amazing girl I've ever met!"
Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status!
The Bachelor Winter Games airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Surprise! The Bachelor Winter Games' Engaged Couple Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on Their Secret Romance
