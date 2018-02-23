Bachelor in Paradise Is Going International: Who Will Be Heading to Mexico for Season 5?

One fan-favorite that is ready to hit the beach is Yuki Kimura, the 21-year-old breakout star from The Bachelor Japan, who told E! News at the World Tells All taping, "I want to do Bachelor in Paradise!" As for who she is hoping to see there, she said, "Number one: Ben!"

Sadly, her "best friend" Ben Higgins, who gave Yuki his rose during Winter Games as a friendly gesture, doesn't seem too interested in joining the franchise's other spinoff after his fun as the Bachelor.

"I don't think I'm ready for it ever," Ben said of ever joining Bachelor in Paradise. "I don't work out enough for that show. I can't take off my shirt all the time!"

Another Winter Games alum you probably won't see on the beach this summer? Sweden's Stassi Yaramchuk, whose relationship with Luke Pell fizzled out as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.