Liam Gallagher Fills in for Ariana Grande With Manchester Tribute Performance at 2018 BRIT Awards

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Liam Gallagher stepped in for Ariana Grande at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday and performed a touching tribute to the victims of the May 2017 Manchester terror attack.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a source confirmed to E! News that Grande is sick and was forced to pull out of the surprise tribute. The singer was still planning to attend the award show after recently falling ill, but was ordered by her doctor to not fly overseas.

Over an hour into the award show, Gallagher took the stage and performed a rendition of the Oasis song "Live Forever."

BRIT Awards 2018: Sick Ariana Grande Cancels Manchester Tribute Performance

Liam Gallagher, Brit Awards, 2018 Brit Awards

YouTube

Attendees at the BRITs, including Ed Sheeran, stood up and were seen singing along to the song during the tribute performance.

The Mirror reported earlier in the day on Wednesday that Gallagher had stepped in at the last minute to perform at the show.

"Liam has saved the day by stepping in at the last minute. It's a perfect choice," a source told the publication.

You can watch the tribute performance in the video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Swears by This $8 Drugstore Mascara

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says Tupac "Took Over My Body" When He Died

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Dusty Rose

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Adorable First Photo of Baby Gio Grace

Jamie Anderson, 2018 Winter Olympics

Team USA Prepares to Celebrate "Biggest Day in Women's Sports" at 2018 Winter Olympics

ES: Stranger Things Target Collaboratioin

Target's Stranger Things Collection Is Made for Netflix Binge-Watching

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Shuts Down Split Rumors

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards, winners

Ed Sheeran Sparks Marriage Speculation With Ring at 2018 BRIT Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -