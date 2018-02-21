Farrah Abraham Sues MTV and the Entire Teen Mom OG Production for $5 Million

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Farrah Abraham is headed to court, and she's about to fight Viacom and the whole Teen Mom OG production.
As you may recall, the 26-year-old was cut from the remainder of Teen Mom OG in October, which she claimed stemmed from her decision to continue a career in pornography.
Now, she's filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman.
E! News obtained the documents in which Farrah filed complaints of harassment, wrongful termination based upon gender discrimination and retaliation based upon gender discrimination. All of this, she said, stemmed from an incident that happened with Freeman on Oct. 30, 2017—the day before she was "fired" from the show.
In the documents, Farrah states Freeman and the entire production crew "harassed, humiliated and discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed and sex shamed" her during the Oct. 30th meeting—actions she claimed were in response to her decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.
"Threats were made against Ms. Abraham by Freeman about ending her career with MTV and sabotaging future deals Ms. Abraham had in place with MTV, and defaming her," the lawsuit continued. "Given Freeman's hostile tone, mannerisms and body language, Ms. Abraham feared for her life."
MTV
Farrah also alleges that as a "direct result" of the confrontation and her decision to not "conform to their gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear," she was cut from the remainder of the Teen Mom OG season, and MTV pulled the plug on a "lucrative deal" they'd been discussing for months.
She believes Freeman's harassment was "abusive" and "interfered" with her work performance and well-being. She also claims that, because she filed an internal complaint against Freeman, MTV "retaliated" by cutting her from the show and pulling the plug on their long-term deal.
Aside from financial damage, Farrah claims she suffered "emotional pain, emotional suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life" from the incident.
Therefore, she is seeking $5 million or more in retributions.
Farrah released the following exclusive statement to E! News about the lawsuit:
"I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother," she said. "I am a business women and female Celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them."
She continued, "As my MTV executives, crew , cast have all bought my branded products over the years I know my truth of being Farrah Abraham the loving mother and protector of my family and I fight for what is right and creating a better, safer world…I encourage all adults to have a healthy sex life to not be sex shamed and feel sexually liberated."
E! News reached out to MTV for comment.