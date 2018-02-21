Cheryl Cole Reveals Her and Liam Payne's Sex Safe Word at BRITs

TMI Alert!

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole certainly gave their fans something to fantasize about after he was asked a naughty question at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday about their sex life.

"You're performing later, you're going a performance from Fifty Shades of Grey movie [sequel—Fifty Shades Freed]," host Jack Whitehall said to the two, sitting together in the audience. "Sounds pretty saucy. Um, is there a safe word?"

"She knows that," Payne replied, laughing and pointing at his partner.

"'Don't stop,'" Cole said, causing Payne to erupt in more laughter.

The two have been together for more than a year and share an 11-month-old son, Bear. The BRITs host had Cole and Payne wave onscreen to the "little fellow watching at home," before joking, "Hello Niall Horan!"