Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

Leave to Gigi and Bella Hadidto set yet another trend.

Arm in arm with her younger sister, Gigi Hadid offered a preview of what's to come for spring: layers of denim. To achieve her London Fashion Week off-duty look, the model layered chambray and yellow plaid button-downs with a long, frayed denim vest, then stunned with white and light blue layered, cropped jeans. Keeping it cool, the star added a small white bag, white sneakers and tortoise sunglasses.

The look is epic, but the mid-waist jeans are the star. They fit loosely, adding to her effortless appeal, and they're layers make you look twice, as you try to figure out if she's actually wearing two pairs of jeans, which would undoubtedly be uncomfortable.