BRIT Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

John Phillips/Getty Images
The time has finally come for the 2018 BRIT Awards!
Host Jack Whitehall rolled out the red carpet at London's O2 Arena Wednesday. Rita Ora and Liam Payne are teaming up to sing "For You" from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, while Camila Cabello, the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Noel Gallagher, Rag'n'Bone Man (with Jorja Smith), Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Justin Timberlake (with Chris Stapleton) will also be taking the stage. The annual ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and live-streamed on YouTube.
E! News will update the list below as each winner is announced:
British Album of the Year
J Hus, Common Sense
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa
Rag 'n' Bone Man, Humour
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer.
British Male Solo Artist
Loyle Carner
Liam Gallagher
Rag'n'Bone Man
Ed Sheeran
Stormzy
British Female Solo Artist
Paloma Faith
Dua Lipa
Laura Marling
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
British Group
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The XX
British Producer of the Year
Steve Mac – (Ed Sheeran/Divide) – WINNER
British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Loyle Carner
J Hus
Dua Lipa
Sampha
Critics' Choice Award
Jorja Smith - WINNER
Mabel
Stefflon Don
British Single of the Year
Clean Bandit, "Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)"
Jonas Blue, "Mama (feat. William Singe)"
Calvin Harris, "Feels (feat. Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams)"
J Hus, "Did You See"
Jax Jones, "You Don't Know Me (feat. Raye)"
Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
Little Mix, "Touch"
Liam Payne, "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)"
Rag'n'Bone Man, "Human"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
International Female Solo Artist
Björk
Alicia Keys
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Beck
Drake
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
International Group
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
British Video of the Year
Little Mix, "Touch"
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
Liam Payne, "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Harry Styles, "Sign of the Times"