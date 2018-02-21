Jennifer Lawrence Offended by Dress Controversy: "This Is Sexist"

It's Jennifer Lawrence's dress choice and she'll be cold if she wants to.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old Oscar winner wore a black, plunging Versace Pre-Fall 2018 gown to a photocall for her latest film Red Sparrow in London. Some people on social media criticized her over her outfit, which she wore while posing for photos with her male co-stars, all bundled up in coats amid the near-freezing temperatures.

"Wow," Lawrence wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."