Olivia Munn Reveals the Beauty Secret Behind Her Fake "Luscious Lips"

Olivia Munn wants you to know the truth about her lips: They're fake—but not in the way you might think.

After fans noticed the 37-year-old actress' lips looked plumper, Munn took to Instagram to prove that her fuller pout was the result of her makeup—not injections.

Before heading to Tuesday's Runway to Red Carpet luncheon hosted by CFDA, Variety, and WWD, Munn documented her makeup artist Mary Phillips drawing on her lips. But after speculation of fillers started spreading, Munn put the rumors to rest by showing a video of her wiping off her lipstick.

"On my way to the airport so I gotta…bring down my makeup," Munn said in the video.