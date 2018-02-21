Olivia Munn Reveals the Beauty Secret Behind Her Fake "Luscious Lips"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Olivia Munn

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Munn wants you to know the truth about her lips: They're fake—but not in the way you might think.

After fans noticed the 37-year-old actress' lips looked plumper, Munn took to Instagram to prove that her fuller pout was the result of her makeup—not injections.

Before heading to Tuesday's Runway to Red Carpet luncheon hosted by CFDA, Variety, and WWD, Munn documented her makeup artist Mary Phillips drawing on her lips. But after speculation of fillers started spreading, Munn put the rumors to rest by showing a video of her wiping off her lipstick.

"On my way to the airport so I gotta…bring down my makeup," Munn said in the video.

Olivia Munn's Colorist Recommends This $6 Hair Mask

Olivia Munn

Instagram

She also shared another photo of her on the plane via Instagram and wrote, "airplane glam (bye bye luscious lips).

Olivia Munn

Instagram

Still, it looks like Munn didn't let any rumors spoil her afternoon. The actress was all smiles as she wore a yellow Veronica Beard ensemble along with bling by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , , Beauty
Latest News
Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BRIT Awards 2018: Sick Ariana Grande Cancels Manchester Tribute Performance

Lost in Space

The Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Has One Sinister Robot Voice Warning "Danger, Will Robinson"

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

Southern Charm Reunion

Southern Charm's Season 5 Trailer Is Here...and So Is Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Offended by Dress Controversy: "This Is Sexist"

Louis Ducruet, Marie Chevalier

Princess Grace's Grandson Is Engaged to His College Girlfriend

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bethenny Frankel Goes Head-to-Head With Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -