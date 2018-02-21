Reverend Billy Graham, "America's Pastor," Dead at 99

"I would like to be remembered as a person who was faithful to God, faithful to my call—did it with integrity and with love."

People all over the world are remembering famed preacher Reverend Billy Graham, who died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning of natural causes, a family spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. He was 99 years old.

Dubbed "America's pastor" by former President George W. Bush, Graham was widely known for decades as an influential Christian Evangelist preaching the gospel to all who would listen.

From his humble roots on a family dairy farm near Charlotte, he was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister in 1939 and rose to public prominence hosting revival meetings in tents in Los Angeles. The meetings amassed national publicity and paved the way for his national and international religious crusades.