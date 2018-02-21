Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Reaction to Fergie's National Anthem Performance

"Here's the thing about taking risks," Kimmel told the audience about Fergie's response. "When it comes to the national anthem, don't. Don't take risks when you're doing brain surgery, don't take risks when you're driving a school bus or singing the national anthem. Just regular is fine."
In Fergie's defense, Kimmel said Americans don't know how Francis Scott Key wanted "The Star-Spangled Banner" to be sung when he wrote it.
"Maybe he wanted it to be sexy. Same thing with our neighbors up north—maybe their national anthem is supposed to be ‘Oh, Canada!'" he said in a sultry voice.
Kimmel wasn't the only celebrity to talk about Fergie's performance. Wendy Williams also spoke about her singing during her talk-show and said the artists "needs auto-tune." Ouch.