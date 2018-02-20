Black Panther's Success Moves Director Ryan Coogler ''to Tears:'' Read His Emotional Letter

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney
Wakanda forever!
Black Panther raked in a whopping $242 million in its opening a weekend, breaking (among others) the record for the biggest standalone super hero launch of all time. Suffice to say the latest addition to Marvel's Cinematic Universe is nothing short of major.
So major, in fact, that director Ryan Coogler penned a letter to fans thanking them for the outpouring of support. In a photo shared to Marvel Studios' Instagram page on Tuesday, Coogler admits his cast and crew never anticipated the level at which Black Panther would touch movie goers.
"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try," Coogler wrote. "Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story."
He continued, "Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent."
Excitement surrounding the action flick, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassettand more, has especially impacted Coogler.
"Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong," he explained. "It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching out film—But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters—often moved me and my wife to tears."
Coogler continued, "For the people who bought out theatre, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world—all before even using the film…"
Read Coogler's entire note above.
