Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Speaks Out After David Eason's Alleged Homophobic Tweets Surface

Jenelle Evans is speaking out as her husband David Eason continues to face headlines for his alleged homophobic tweets.

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 star raised eyebrows for his controversial messages on the LGBTQ community. While his Twitter has been taken down, screenshots of the messages remain throughout social media.

It all began when a Twitter user suggested the MTV star limit the exposure of unnecessary weaponry around the house and "teach your children to be aware of their surroundings at school."

The message apparently hit a nerve with David who reportedly fired back in a reply.

"And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? LMAO why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals?" he reportedly wrote. "Oh I forgot, that's supposed to be normal.'