Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 2:19 PM

Jordyn Woods' future has never looked brighter. 

Those keeping up with the Kardashians have become acquainted with Kylie Jenner's right-hand woman over the years, but there's so much more to this 20-year-old rising star than meets the Snapchat selfie.

Case in point: Jordyn's newfound commitment to her health. Upwards of 5 million Instagram followers are inspired by the model's daily gym grind, which she admits helped her become the "happiest [she's] been in a long time." Speaking to E! News at the New Era NBA All-Stars Party, Woods dishes on the workout regimens she's found most effective for weight loss, in addition to what motivates her to create change from the inside out. 

Jordyn says she's "addicted" to the gym, adding, "I have a love-hate relationship with cardio... Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role."

Photos

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods, Instagram, Weight Loss

Instagram

But if there's one secret Jordyn wants to share, it's the importance of consistency in a routine. As she explains, "Just staying consistent and doing something everyday whether it's walking, jogging, squats, weights at home or going to the gym. I feel like a little bit of something every day is very helpful."

Woods adds, "I look back to videos of me working out five months ago or two months ago and I'm like, ‘Wow!' Because I do it everyday, so much has changed so fast."

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

By documenting her personal training sessions on social media, Jordyn says she wants to inspire others "to get up and do something." For her, she tells us, the enthusiasm comes from seeing her mom and "people on Instagram" doing "something they love to do." 

So what's next for Woods? She's set her sights on creating her very own collection of gym-ready clothes. 

"My workouts have inspired me to make an activewear line because it's so difficult to find supportive clothing and clothing that's cute and actually inspires you to get up," Jordyn reveals. "By the end of this year, I'm going to have my own activewear line!" 

BRB, renewing our gym membership! For more from Jordyn, press play on the video above. 

